Fire officials sound alarm

Area fire officials are sounding the alarm about the extreme heat and dry conditions as the Fourth of July approaches.

Any kind of spark in this weather could lead to wildfires and property loss as temperatures soar to record highs across the region. The forecast calls for a string of nine triple-digit days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley beginning Friday.

“We know people want to have fun this holiday, but we are in extreme fire danger conditions right now, and fireworks will be a risky thrill this year,” Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin said. “We ask that you either support the local valley fireworks show or find a very safe green or blacktop space to use your legal fireworks.”

In addition, no open flame fires are allowed on the Washington side of the Snake River, including beach fires, Asotin County Fire Marshal Karst Riggers said. The countywide ban was enacted earlier than usual this year because of the hazardous fire conditions.

Residents in rural areas of the county are also concerned about the potential for wildfires during this drought, said Jay Holzmiller, of Anatone. Fireworks could cause a lot of damage, and revelers need to be extremely cautious.

“Beyond the shadow of a doubt, this is the driest year I’ve seen in my 39 years of farming and ranching,” Holzmiller said. “The vast majority of fires are human-caused. It’s hot, dry and windy, so I hope people will be very careful in their activities.”

The city of Clarkston only allows fireworks on the Fourth, Fire Chief Darren White said. A community fireworks display is scheduled to take place at Adams Field, but spectators will not be allowed to gather near the Clarkston High School site, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Lewiston doesn’t permit any aerial fireworks. If it goes up or blows up, it’s illegal on the Idaho side of the river.

In unincorporated areas of Asotin County and the city of Asotin, “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed July 3-5 during specific times. The list of illegal fireworks includes firecrackers, bottle rockets and missiles.

Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman said the safest bet is to watch the public display from a distance. Residents who buy fireworks are responsible for adhering to the law and urged to use common sense, he said.

A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities, Renzelman said, and have a water hose on standby. Fireworks should never be lit near buildings, vehicles or dry shrubs.

“Alcohol and fireworks do not mix,” he said. “Save your alcohol for after the show.”

As the mercury climbs this week, Washington state emergency management officials are issuing warnings about the extreme heat, saying it will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. They are advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay inside in air-conditioned rooms, if possible, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, officials said. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

