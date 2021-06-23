Cancel
Italy Economic Recovery

By Antonio Calanni - staff, AP
WFMZ-TV Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan pandemic recovery plan end Italy's years of stagnation?. The pandemic is giving Italy a chance to revamp its underperforming economy. Premier Mario Draghi plans to spend more than 200 billion euros in support from the European Union's recovery fund on clearing away the red tape and low educational achievement that has kept Italy from growing like other members of the euro currency union. Economists say addressing those problems wouldn't just help Italy. Stronger growth in Italy would make the country's huge debt pile much more manageable. Doing that would remove a key vulnerability for Europe's currency union and avoid a repeat of Europe's debt crisis from a decade ago.

Mario Draghi
