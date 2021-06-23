Prepackaged Breakfast Omelets

The summer is moving by quickly and in just a few more days we will host our first in-person fundraiser for 2021. The Pancake Breakfast is coming soon so get it on your calendar. July 4th is on a Sunday this year, so plan to swing by for a bite to eat before going to church or whatever you’re planning to do that day. We will have a plate full of eggs, sausage, and a couple pancakes waiting for you. To wash down this delicious food we will have orange juice, water, and coffee. It’s going to be a fun time. We will look forward to seeing you at the Estes Valley Community Center between 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.