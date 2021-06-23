Green list news – live: Vaccinated Brits could escape quarantine as Malta and Balearics slated for green list

Fully jabbed Britons may not have to quarantine when they return home from amber destinations this summer, according to reports.

Ministers are working on plans to allow quarantine-free holidays this summer.

Meanwhile, Malta and the Balearic islands of Spain are slated for the green list , which is due to be updated tomorrow.

There are currently 11 countries on the green list, most inaccessible to British tourists.

It comes as the travel industry lobbies the government in a Travel Day of Action , putting pressure on the government to support the beleaguered travel industry.

Follow the latest updates below: