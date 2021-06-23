Cancel
PayPal and Visa Back Blockchain Capital’s $300M Fund

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayPal and Visa Back Blockchain Capital’s $300M Fund. Blockchain Capital has raised $300M in its fifth capital-raise round. As per reports, payment giants Visa (NYSE:V) and PayPal also took part. Major investors continue to show interest in blockchain tech despite the market downturn. Monday: Blockchain Capital has just wrapped up...

www.investing.com
zycrypto.com

OpenOcean Announces Strategic Investment By Huobi Ventures Blockchain Fund

OpenOcean, a leading DeFi and CeFi aggregator, has announced a strategic partnership with Huobi Ventures Blockchain Fund. According to the firm through a press release, the two anticipate working together closely to offer more solutions to the decentralized financial ecosystem and the CeFi sector. Following the strategic partnership, OpenOcean received...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Valkyrie Investments Raises $10M in Series A Funding

Crypto and digital asset management firm Valkyrie Investments has secured around $10 million in a Series A funding round. Reports indicate that, while no one specific investor led the round, backers came from across a variety of industries and sectors. Some within the crypto space; others from professional sport, finance, and media.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Grayscale Investments Adds Cardano to Flagship Digital Large Cap Fund

Earlier this week, cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments announced that it had added Cardano (ADA) to its digital large cap fund (GDLC) — marking the crypto project as the fund’s third largest component. Cardano is a decentralized proof-of-stake smart contract platform headed by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of...
MarketsBenzinga

Scaramucci's Skybridge Capital To Launch Ethereum Fund, Apply For Ether ETF

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House official, founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, revealed their ambitious plan about Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). What Happened: "July 1st, we're launching a private Ethereum fund. We’ll then file for an ETF for Ethereum. Again, it is anybody's guess when those things will be going," said Scaramucci in a recent interview with the Block.
MarketsBenzinga

Visa, Mastercard, And PayPal Are Stepping Up Their Cryptocurrency Game

While we wait for the latest earnings results, it is a good moment to recap previous quarters' results. Travel restrictions, caused by the pandemic, as well as general downtrend since last year, made the cross-border volumes significantly decline in the last quarter of 2020, for both Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Even though the overall payments were up, debit spending has risen, while credit spending decreased.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Soros Fund Management Trades Bitcoin, Considers Acquiring Blockchain Companies: Report

Soros Fund Management, the private investment firm of billionaire George Soros, is now trading Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and considering acquiring crypto and blockchain companies. What Happened: According to The Street, over the last few weeks, Soros Fund Management's Chief Investment Officer Dawn Fitzpatrick decided to allow the firm to actively trade Bitcoin and perhaps other cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the developments.
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

Blockchain

Blockchain can help us beat climate change. Here's how. Smart contracts running on blockchains can unlock new ways to fight climate change and its impact. Here are 3 examples that showcase this new technology. How distributed ledger technology is revolutionizing water markets. Water markets offer a powerful mechanism for alleviating...
TechnologyForbes

Blockchain's 'Netscape Moment' Is Here

Roger is a former entrepreneur who is now a general partner at Battery Ventures focusing on consumer-marketplace and software companies. It may be hard to believe, but 25 years ago, the internet was something your weird nephew yapped about at Thanksgiving dinner. He logged onto Yahoo and read webpages with hyperlinks to other pages. No one “googled” anything — that hadn’t been invented. Nor had Facebook (or Myspace).
BusinessBMW BLOG

BMW sets up $300M venture capital fund for sustainability efforts

BMW announced, through its BMW i Ventures investment arm, the making of a second venture capital fund, aimed at supporting new efforts related to creating a sustainable future for all of us. The new fund will invest in early to mid-stage start-ups operating in the sustainability, transportation, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, becoming the second dedicated investment fund backed by the BMW Group.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Colombian capital supports blockchain and emerging tech with $2.3M fund

Colombia’s capital of Bogotá is funding blockchain development as part of the city’s broader investment in innovative technologies. According to a Monday announcement on the city of Bogotá’s official website, the municipal government will provide 8.8 billion Colombian pesos ($2.3 million) to local companies as part of four new programs in the city’s Innovation, Technology and Creative Industries Fund, or FITIC.
EconomyCoinDesk

Colombia’s Capital Unveils $750K Blockchain Investment Plan

Companies can apply to the Bogota Innovation, Technology and Creative Industries Fund for investment as of today. Colombia’s capital city, Bogota, has unveiled a 2.8 billion Colombian peso ($750,000) investment program to finance blockchain companies. Investments of between roughly $2,600 and $13,300 will be made in 100 companies, which will...
Technologycryptopotato.com

Ethernity CLOUD: Data Confidentiality Backed By Blockchain

It goes without saying that data confidentiality is one of the hottest topics of the decade. From mega scandals of leaked information to a constant stream of news about large corporations being victims of ransomware, there’s undeniably something lacking in the way data is stored traditionally. For the most part, at least.
BusinessBenzinga

GDA Capital And Leading Organizations Host Next Top Blockchain Startup Competition

As the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry continues its accelerated growth over the next few years, established platforms have started encouraging new development teams. The expertise, network, and funds needed for an entrepreneurial endeavor are not easy to come by. However, as a testament to the accessibility that blockchain technology brings, competitions such as Next Top Blockchain Startup are introducing new forms of support for these budding businesses.
Economyprotocol.com

Why PayPal’s changing its rates

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: what PayPal's fee changes say about the payments market, Goldman's crypto moves and the debate over "true lenders." When PayPal got its start over two decades ago, taking credit cards online was complicated, with monthly fees, minimums and confusing interchange rates. It responded by charging most sellers one blended rate: 2.9% plus 30 cents a transaction. (It's even there in PayPal's original S-1 from 2001, the first time the company went public — that's how long the fee structure's been in place.)
MarketsCoinDesk

Securitize Raises $48M in Funding Round Led by Morgan Stanley, Blockchain Capital

Securitize, a digital-asset securities firm, raised $48 million in a Series B fundraising round co-led by Morgan Stanley and Blockchain Capital. Securitize said the round was oversubscribed. Other participants included Ava Labs, Borderless Capital, IDC Ventures, Migration Capital, NTT Data, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. The raise comes close to...
BusinessEntrepreneur

TWID Raises $2.5 Mn Funding Led By BEENEXT And Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Rewards-based payment network TWID (That’s What I Do) on Monday announced $2.5 million in funding led by BEENEXT and Surge, a rapid scale-up program by Sequoia Capital India for startups in India and Southeast Asia. The company is headquartered in both Singapore and India.
Credits & Loanscryptopolitan.com

Ukraine’s Monobank to debut Bitcoin trading via debit card

The Ukraine-based e-banking platform, Monobank is plans to launch bitcoin trading via debit card. This initiative will allow Ukrainians to buy and sell Bitcoin using debit cards. The service is currently pending approval from the central bank. Monobank, one of the successful internet banking platforms in Ukraine, is reportedly planning...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Wealth Management Fintech Endowus Acquires Investment from UBS AG, Samsung Ventures, Others

Venture capital investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia also made contributions to support Endowus‘ business operations in Southeast Asia. UBS will aim to serve as a key strategic partner as one of the largest, global wealth management platforms, meanwhile, Samsung and Singtel Innov8 aim to offer their mobile tech expertise as well as access to the Singtel Group, thus help to extend the reach and enhancing engagement in Singapore and across the wider Asian markets.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Accenture

The Blockchain Technology in Financial Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Blockchain Technology in Financial manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Blockchain Technology in Financial research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Blockchain Technology in Financial. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEV etc. The scope of market study is formulated keeping a check on latest Blockchain Technology in Financial product category and high-end applications and country where trade volume and good cash flow is seen. Scope of the Report Application: Syndicated Loans, Insurance, Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments, Others Product Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Permissioned Blockchain Geographical Regions: North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa] Manufacturers: IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEV