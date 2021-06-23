LP residents face garbage rate hike

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid residents could begin paying $20 more a year for trash pickup if the Town Council OKs higher residential and commercial garbage rates in August. Residents now pay $200 a year but will be charged $220 once the rates are approved. Additional pickups, which are obtained by calling the Town Hall, could increase from $150 to $165 per truck load. The town also plans to reduce the size of the bags they’ll collect from 32-gallon bags to 13-gallon bags. Residents are allowed up to eight bags per pickup.