Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LP residents face garbage rate hike

By JOHN GUERRA Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 12 days ago

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid residents could begin paying $20 more a year for trash pickup if the Town Council OKs higher residential and commercial garbage rates in August. Residents now pay $200 a year but will be charged $220 once the rates are approved. Additional pickups, which are obtained by calling the Town Hall, could increase from $150 to $165 per truck load. The town also plans to reduce the size of the bags they’ll collect from 32-gallon bags to 13-gallon bags. Residents are allowed up to eight bags per pickup.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Lake Placid#The Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Economywvik.org

Rate Hike Approved for Iowa-American Water

This week, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a rate hike for Iowa-American Water Company. Board spokesman Don Tormey says no effective date has been set for the higher rates. "So although the board did approve a rate increase, the rates won't go into effect until the board issues an order approving the revised tariff. And that revised tariff is due by Monday July 19th to the board."
Lathrop, CAManteca Bulletin

Garbage rates are going up in the City of Lathrop.

Garbage rates are going up in the City of Lathrop. But for at least the next year, senior citizens will be spared from paying more every month to have their trash picked up – a suggestion that was made by Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal and approved by Republic Services, the contracted agency that is tasked with performing Lathrop’s sanitation duties.
Suffolk County, NYRiverhead News-Review

North Ferry rate hike expected by July 7

The Suffolk County Legislature on June 29 unanimously approved a rate hike request from North Ferry by a vote of 18-0. The bill was sent to County Executive Steve Bellone for his signature. Mr. Bellone has 15 days to sign the legislation or reject it, Supervisor Gerry Siller announced at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. If he takes no action, the new rates would go into effect on July 7, the supervisor said.
Aroostook County, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

Utility rates to drop for County residents

PRESQUE ISLE and BANGOR, Maine — Starting July 1, Versant Power customers in Aroostook County’s Maine Public District will see lower electricity delivery rates. A typical local residential customer using 500 kilowatt-hours per month and paying $76.27 for delivery and Standard Offer supply will now pay $73.94, a $2.33 decrease, the power company said June 29.
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Sewer rates competitive despite hike

WARREN — Although facing increasing sewer rates over the next six years, Warren residents on average still will pay less than rate payers in nearby communities, according to Warren Water Pollution Control Director Ed Haller. City council’s water / water pollution control committee will be discussing a proposed series of...
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Residents concerned over hike in Columbia water bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many Columbia residents have complained of higher than normal water bills. Some say their monthly bill is two to three times higher than usual after the city installed their new water meter. However, Columbia Water told News19 the new meters shouldn't greatly affect customer charges. "My bill...
Beckley, WVAndover Townsman

Beckley Water requesting 28 percent rate hike

Beckley Water Company is requesting approval of a 21 percent rate hike for its residential customers in the city and vicinity. The proposed increased rates would become effective July 25 if approved by the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The hike would generate additional annual revenue of $2.7 million, an...
Energy Industrykool1045fm.com

No Rate Hike for Utility Customers Yet

There is no electric bill rate hike for El Paso utility customers, at least not yet. The city council voted unanimously yesterday not to have a rate hike go into effect for El Paso Electric users. The rate increase is now postponed from the original date of July 6th. Council members will meet to come up with the new rate on October 4th, which if approved will become effective November 3rd.
Silver City, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Silver City trash rate hike anticipated

Silver City town councilors approved several important measures at their regular meeting Tuesday evening — including a resolution authorizing a 3 percent increase in the town’s sanitation rates. The sanitation fund “covers the costs of operating, maintaining, repairing, expanding and improving the sanitation collection and landfill systems, including costs of...
Yoder, KSHutchinson News

County discusses hike in Yoder, HABIT sewer rates

Members of the Reno County Commission agreed Tuesday that rates need to be significantly increased sooner, rather than later, for patrons of the rural Yoder and HABIT sewer districts. What they did not agree on was how quickly that should be or how much rates should rise. Public Works staff...
Strattanville, PAClarion News

Strattanville considers sewerage rate hike

STRATTANVILLE - The Strattanville Municipal Authority will consider a rate increase when it meets in July. Simply put municipal authority revenues are not covering expenses, especially for customers along the U.S. Route 322 "corridor." The sewerage generated by the customers along "the corridor" in Clarion Township is pumped into the...
Wildwood, NJmidfloridanewspapers.com

NJ sets aside $4 million for Wildwood boardwalk repair

WILDWOOD, N.J., (AP) — New Jersey has set aside $4 million in its recently enacted budget for long-needed repairs to the Wildwood boardwalk, one of the Jersey Shore's main attractions. But city officials say the walkway needs work that could cost $60 million. Gov. Phil Murphy visited the resort town...