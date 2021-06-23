Cancel
The Story Behind Wild Turkey 101 & the Proof of Whiskies

By Lew Bryson
TheDailyBeast
 12 days ago
Ever look at a bottle of Wild Turkey 101 and wonder why 101? Why not 102?. You’re asking about the so-called proof, the number that tells you how much of the whiskey is alcohol (ethanol, to be precise). Almost all of the rest is water, except for a tiny but extremely significant bit of flavor and aroma compounds that accumulate during mashing, fermentation, distillation and barrel aging.

