Archie Richard (Dick) Wolfe, 89, resident of Sebring, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 18, 2021. Archie was born on Feb. 27, 1932 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Archie Cyrus Wolfe and Elizabeth Amanda Weaver Wolfe Martin. His family moved to Sebring in 1951 where he lived the rest of his life. He married Esther Sue (Chambers) in a triple wedding on Dec. 27, 1953 in Winter Park, Florida.