CEDAR FALLS, Ia. — At about 30 years old, She-Hulk is known for her love of poison ivy. And for having all of her limbs. Early one June morning, she picked the perfect spot to lay a bundle of eggs on the bank of the Cedar River — one of the few places in Iowa where her kind, the wood turtle, can still make a home. As is the custom, she peed on her newly laid eggs before meandering back into the forest for a nap.