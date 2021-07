BERNALILLO — The Sandoval County Commission unanimously approved amending the list of polling locations for the 2021 local election during Monday’s special meeting. Citing ongoing challenges associated with COVID-19 and polling sites no longer being available, County Attorney Robin Hammer and Deputy County Attorney David Mann submitted a petition to 13th Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Mercer to remove 15 polling locations used in 2019, including Rio Rancho City Hall and Esther Bone Memorial Library, and replace them with seven new locations, including the Sandoval County Fairgrounds in Cuba, for the 2021 local election.