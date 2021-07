Q: What is the Woman’s Club of Joplin and the group’s overall mission in the community?. A: The Woman’s Club of Joplin is the longest running women’s organization in the city. It has been here for 92 years. It was formed in 1929 for a chance for women to meet, make friends, have fun and socialize. We have one club day per month where we present a program and have lunch. We also have three game days per month where we play party bridge, dominoes, hand and foot, as well as a variety of other games.