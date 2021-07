“We’re facing massive vaccine access inequity across the globe for COVID-19,” said Lara Dovifat, campaign and advocacy advisor for MSF’s Access Campaign. “Yet, right now, several countries have manufacturing capacity that could be used to produce mRNA vaccines to help alleviate this deadly imbalance. But to do so, we need BioNTech and other companies making mRNA vaccines to share the technology and knowledge needed to make these vaccines. The faster companies share the know-how, the faster we can put an end to this pandemic and be better prepared for future ones with more distributed production capacity globally, including in the global south.”