Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

‘Steer clear’: Cows invade city streets after escaping from California meatpacking plant

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3N7X_0ack5qMv00

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — At least 20 cows were on the moo-ve in a Southern California city after they escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to KTLA and KCBS, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded about 7:30 p.m. PDT to an area near Beverly Boulevard, where a herd of cows was roaming the streets. A KTLA helicopter later spotted several of the cows in a cul-de-sac on nearby Friendship Avenue as several sheriff’s cruisers blocked the street.

More than two hours later, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted that crews were in the process of loading the cows onto trailers.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please,” the department posted about 9:45 p.m.

Authorities said one person was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, KCBS reported. No further information about the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Deputies also shot and killed one cow during the incident, according to KCBS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Pico Rivera, CA
Government
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pico Rivera, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Pico Rivera, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pico Rivera, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#Cows#Meatpacking Plant#Calif#Tehsonsofpico#Ktla#Kcbs#Sky5#Https T Co 0su3aapgmt#The Sheriff S Department#Lasd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...