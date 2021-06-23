Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

[OFFICIAL] BlissRom 14 [sunfish][Android 11]

xda-developers
 12 days ago

BlissRom comes with a wide selection of customization options from around the Android community as well as unique options developed by our team. With so many options available, you’ll find it hard not to enjoy the Blissful experience. Our focus is to bring the Open Source community a quality OS...

forum.xda-developers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android 11#Apps#Blissrom 14 Lsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Softwareiclarified.com

Microsoft Officially Unveils Windows 11 [Video]

----- Redesigned for productivity, creativity and ease. We’ve simplified the design and user experience to empower your productivity and inspire your creativity. It’s modern, fresh, clean and beautiful. From the new Start button and taskbar to each sound, font and icon, everything was done intentionally to put you in control and bring a sense of calm and ease. We put Start at the center and made it easier to quickly find what you need. Start utilizes the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 to show you your recent files no matter what platform or device you were viewing them on earlier, even if it was on an Android or iOS device.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Download and Install Signal Desktop on Linux

Signal is a free and cross-platform messaging service that employs end-to-end encryption to facilitate a secure platform for exchanging encrypted text, media, and calls. If you're a Signal user or want to try the app, you should install Signal Desktop on your computer to access conversations from the Signal app on your smartphone or go back and forth between them on your smartphone and desktop as the need be.
Technologyr-bloggers.com

How open source packages are like smartphone apps

[This article was first published on Stringfest Analytics, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Technologyxda-developers

Realme GT Master Edition leak reveals its design, specifications, and price

The Realme GT debuted in China earlier this year in March, offering flagship hardware at an affordable price. The device made its way to Europe early last month at a starting price of €449, making it one of the cheapest flagships available in the market. Realme is now gearing up to launch the Realme GT Master Edition, which features a slightly updated design and a mid-range SoC.
Technologypocketnow.com

Wear OS Play Store gets a redesign with Wear OS 3.0

Google is preparing a major update for Wear OS that will introduce significant changes to the platform and bring a lot of new features and improve the performance of the smartwatch platform. A new report claims that a new Wear OS 3.0 redesign is currently rolling out to the Google Play Store.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Redmi 6/6A receive MIUI 12 update, but you probably shouldn’t install it

After unveiling MIUI 12 in April last year, Xiaomi shared a list of eligible devices that would receive the update. But the company removed four devices from the list in December last year due to compatibility and performance issues. These included the Redmi Y3, the Redmi 7, the Redmi 6, and the Redmi 6A. This left users disappointed as the Redmi 6 and 6A had received only one major Android upgrade and two MIUI upgrades, while the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 had received no Andriod upgrades and just one MIUI upgrade.
Technologyxda-developers

Likely yet another question about sd-card decryption

(armv7 - C, scalar and vector Assembly) I used an Android phone as a regular user. Never. rooted, never unlocked bootloader, no modifications - typical stock ROM user. Shame to admit, but never attracted to phone modifications. Also have no Android internals. experience. Although my question applies to Xiaomi A2...
Electronicstweaklibrary.com

Best GoPro Editing Software for Windows 10

This is the social media era where we have the ease of sharing personal or professional stuff online with the help of pictures and videos. Such video making is now the profession for many who come from the event industry, tourism industry, YouTubers, Instagrammers, etc with the help of the GoPro camera as it is the best and compatible video recorder.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Jupiter Nano Is a Tiny Microcontroller That Runs Linux

It seems the folks behind the Jupiter Nano open source hardware development board think the Arduino Due microcontroller board is overdue for an upgrade. The board, which is set to start crowdfunding via Crowd Supply, runs a version of Linux and is said to feature a processor that is 10x more powerful than the one found in Arduino's Due from 2012.
Electronicsxda-developers

Device that does the same thing as the Chromecast Audio

So at home I have a crazy awesome google home set up with multiple speaker systems, lighting, smart outlets, google minis, and google home speakers all tied into the awesome google home app. For (3) different speaker systems, I used the old chromecast audio to tie the receivers into my google home system and it worked great! Now that is discontinued for whatever reason, and I can't seem to find an equal to it (the chromecast audio that is). I want to tie in another speaker system with an old receiver I have. Does anyone know an alternative to the chromecast audio that will do the same thing that the chromecast audio did? Also, I read about tieing speakers with bluetooth capabilities into the google home system, but couldn't figure out how. Anyone done this yet?
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 11’s Microsoft Store drops HTML for full XAML experience

The new Microsoft Store is now available for Windows Insiders as part of the first Windows 11 preview build, giving interested users a closer look at the new operating system, which will begin rolling out to mainstream users later this year. During the event, Microsoft said the Windows 11 Store...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to generate Barcode in Microsoft Excel

Here is a tutorial to generate a barcode in Microsoft Excel. You might want to generate barcodes in Excel to make a product catalog or to track stocked items in Excel or for any other reason. This guide will show you the steps you need to use to create normal and random barcodes in your Excel spreadsheets.
Softwarexda-developers

Chrome OS is still a better home for Android than Windows 11

The hype around Windows 11 came to a climax last week as Microsoft held an official event to announce the operating system. At the event, we got a surprise reveal that Windows 11 will run Android apps. Clearly, this is huge news to those that use an Android device along with their PC. Compatibility for mobile apps on your PC opens up new possibilities. Many mobile games don’t have a PC version. With Android app support, you can now bring your favorite game to your PC. There are numerous other compelling use-cases, from social media to popular productivity and messaging apps.
Computersxda-developers

These are the best Windows on ARM laptops: Surface, HP, and more!

Microsoft and Qualcomm first introduced Windows on ARM back in 2017, but it took some time for ARM devices to catch on. The ability to run Windows on ARM-based processors is a big deal. ARM processors offer always-on connectivity, instant wake, and many of them come with cellular connectivity without adding a premium to the price. The first few Windows on ARM devices all had the same processors, and they weren’t very good. But nowadays, there are multiple ARM processors designed for PCs and devices using each one. That means there’s a bit more choice than there used to be in this space. To help you find them, we’ve rounded up the best Windows on ARM laptops you can buy right now.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The new Android container on Chromebooks comes with an unexpected surprise

While not fully rolled out just yet, Google is at work on implementing a new Android container on Chrome OS that takes more cues from the work that was done on the Linux Crostini container for Chromebooks than the current ARC++ container we’ve had since 2016. Dubbed ARCVM, this new container is already on the road to hitting over 100 current Chromebooks and is here on a handful that we have in the office right now. Overall, ARCVM will make for a more-stable, more-advanced Android app experience on Chrome OS. As I wrote during Google I/O this year:
Softwarexda-developers

Communicating Between JavaScript and Java Through the Cordova Plugins in HMS Core Kit

Cordova is an open-source cross-platform development framework that allows you to use HTML and JavaScript to develop apps across multiple platforms, such as Android and iOS. So how exactly does Cordova enable apps to run on different platforms and implement the functions? The abundant plugins in Cordova are the main reason, and free you to focus solely on app functions, without having to interact with the APIs at the OS level.