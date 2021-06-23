[OFFICIAL] BlissRom 14 [sunfish][Android 11]

So at home I have a crazy awesome google home set up with multiple speaker systems, lighting, smart outlets, google minis, and google home speakers all tied into the awesome google home app. For (3) different speaker systems, I used the old chromecast audio to tie the receivers into my google home system and it worked great! Now that is discontinued for whatever reason, and I can't seem to find an equal to it (the chromecast audio that is). I want to tie in another speaker system with an old receiver I have. Does anyone know an alternative to the chromecast audio that will do the same thing that the chromecast audio did? Also, I read about tieing speakers with bluetooth capabilities into the google home system, but couldn't figure out how. Anyone done this yet?