Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Death of 3-year-old Maine boy sparks police investigation

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tnBA_0ack5EGf00

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The death of a Maine toddler has sparked a police investigation, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WGME and WMTW, Maine State Police learned of the toddler’s death about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a family member took the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy to Waldo County General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the news outlets reported.

Medical examiners performed an autopsy on the boy but did not release his cause of death, authorities said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation, officials said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Stockton Springs, ME
Stockton Springs, ME
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Maine State Police#Wmtw#Wgme#Wmtw#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...