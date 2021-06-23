Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hong Kong's embattled Apple Daily says it will close

By ZEN SOO and MATTHEW CHENG
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ION47_0ack4ySw00

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will stop publishing Thursday, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s year-old national security law.

The board of directors of parent company Next Media said in a statement Wednesday that the print edition and online edition will cease due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.” The paper later said Thursday's edition will be its last.

The silencing of a prominent pro-democracy voice is the latest sign of China's determination to exert greater control over the semi-autonomous territory after huge protests in 2019 shook the government. Since then, Beijing has imposed a strict national security law to curb dissent and revamped Hong Kong's election laws to keep opposition voices out of the legislature.

The Apple Daily announcement coincided with the start of the city's first trial under the national security law, which is being closely watched as a barometer of how strictly the courts will interpret it.

The widely expected move to close Apple Daily followed last week’s arrests of the five editors and executives, who were detained on suspicion of colluding with foreigners to endanger national security. Police cited more than 30 articles published by the paper as evidence of an alleged conspiracy to encourage foreign nations to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China.

The police action against Apple Daily was the first time the national security law had been used against journalists for something they had published, in an intensifying crackdown by authorities in a city long known for its freedoms.

Apple Daily reported that its management made the decision out of concern for employee safety and staffing issues.

Police also Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security. According to Apple Daily, which cited unidentified sources, the man writes editorials for the newspaper under the pseudonym Li Ping.

Apple Daily has been outspoken in defending Hong Kong’s freedoms, and in recent years has often criticized the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for limiting the city’s democratic freedoms as well as constricting the rights of free speech and assembly not found on mainland China.

The paper has in recent years come under increasing scrutiny over its pro-democracy stance. Its founder, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, is facing charges under the national security law for foreign collusion and is currently serving a prison sentence for his involvement in unauthorized assemblies in 2019, during a time of massive anti-government protests in the city.

It was the freezing of assets that spelled the paper's demise. The board of directors had earlier this week written to Hong Kong’s security bureau requesting the release of some of its funds so the company could pay wages.

The police operation against Apple Daily drew criticism from the U.S., the E.U. and Britain, which say Hong Kong and Chinese authorities are targeting the freedoms promised to the city when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials have said the media must abide by the law, and that press freedom cannot be used as a “shield” for illegal activities.

The national security law imposed last year criminalizes subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion.

The first person to stand trial under the law, Tong Ying-kit, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of terrorism and inciting secession by driving a motorcycle into police officers during a 2019 rally while carrying a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.” Several officers were knocked over and three sustained injuries.

His trial will set the tone for how Hong Kong handles national security offenses. So far, more than 100 people have been arrested under the security law, including prominent pro-democracy activists such as Lai, Apple Daily's founder.

The slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” was often chanted during anti-government demonstrations demanding broader democratic freedoms. Protests accuse Beijing of walking back on its promise at the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from Britain that the city could retain its freedoms not seen elsewhere in China for 50 years.

China responded with tough measures silencing opposition voices, including the national security law.

The legislation makes calls for Hong Kong independence illegal, and a government notice last July said the protest slogan connotes a call for independence and subversion of state power.

A court ruled last month that Tong will stand trial without a jury, a departure from Hong Kong's common law traditions. Under the national security law, a panel of three judges can replace jurors, and the city’s leader has the power to designate judges to hear such cases.

The law carries a maximum penalty of life in prison for serious offenses. Tong is on trial at the High Court, where sentences are not capped.

___

Associated Press news assistant Janice Lo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Ap#Next Media#Chinese#E U#British#Lai#Apple Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Economy101 WIXX

Vitasoy shares plunge after Chinese call online for boycott

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Vitasoy had their biggest ever drop on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company. In a statement on the...
Cell Phonestheedgemarkets.com

China's Didi says app takedown may hurt revenue

(July 5): China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday that the removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue. Earlier on Sunday, China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering Didi's app...
Technologyriverbender.com

EXPLAINER: Why China is investigating tech firms like Didi

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have clamped down on the country’s largest ride-hailing app, Didi Global Inc., days after its shares began trading in New York. Authorities told Didi to stop new registrations and ordered its app removed from China’s app stores pending a cybersecurity review. The government said it was acting to prevent security risks and protect the public interest. Didi is the latest company to face intensified scrutiny in a crackdown on some of China’s biggest technology giants.
Public Healthdallassun.com

China's dictatorship bound to fail in post-COVID world

Taipei [Taiwan], July 4 (ANI): As the post-pandemic world will bring new changes to the global political landscape, China's aggressive internal dictatorship and external expansionism is bound to fail and will demonstrate the clearing of a 'political virus' promulgated by Beijing. The most important post-COVID change will be the geopolitical...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Hong Kong Drinks Company Vitasoy Faces China Netizen Calls for Boycott

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Beverage maker Vitasoy has become the latest target of Chinese netizens' calls for a boycott after an employee circulated a memo online offering condolences to the family of a worker who had stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. In a statement on the Chinese social media platform...
Worldrock947.com

Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals with jobs, housing, psychotherapy

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Hong Kongers in Canada are banding together to help the latest wave of immigrants fleeing Beijing’s tightening grip on their city. Networks across the country, some descended from groups set up after China’s crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989, are offering new arrivals everything from jobs and accommodation to legal and mental health services and even car rides to the grocery store.
JobsUSA Today

For Chinese rejecting high-pressure jobs, money isn't everything. China's Communist Party isn't too chill about it

Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.”. Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life.” That is clashing with the party’s message of success and consumerism as its celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.
Public Safetytheedgemarkets.com

Vitasoy vows to back probe into Hong Kong policeman’s stabbing

(July 3): Soy-milk producer Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. has pledged to support an investigation in Hong Kong into the stabbing of a policeman on July 1, as the attacker was reported to be one of its staff. The company said that it would back the probe based on the National...
ChinaInternational Business Times

Tears And Defiance As Hong Kong's Apple Daily Prints Last Edition

As journalists from Hong Kong's embattled pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper scrambled to produce their final edition, they didn't need to go far to find their front page -- the news was right outside their doors. With its confrontational style, caustic commentaries and sometimes tawdry reporting, the city's most popular tabloid...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Apple Daily: Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper says last edition will be Thursday due to safety concerns

In a major blow to press freedom, Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s largest and last pro-democracy newspaper, says it will print its final edition on Thursday after a series of arrests and an asset freeze, according to a statement from the media house.The paper’s management said that “in view of staff members’ safety”, it had decided “to cease operation immediately after midnight” – making Thursday’s publication the final printed edition.“Thank you to all readers, subscribers, and clients and Hong Kongers for 26 years of immense love and support. Here we say goodbye, take care of yourselves,” Apple Daily said in...
ChinaBloomberg

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily to Decide Monday on Shutting Down Paper

The board of Next Digital Ltd., which publishes Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, will meet on Monday to decide whether to shut down the pro-democracy newspaper, according to a top adviser to owner Jimmy Lai, after police arrested top editors and froze its bank accounts. Hong Kong national security officials are...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

China's Xi throws down gauntlet to US

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has drawn enormous attention. Much of this attention has focused on the part in which Xi warned that China will not be “bullied, oppressed, or subjugated,” and that anyone who dares to try “will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” The speech has been characterized as “defiant” and “fiery.”