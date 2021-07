In a 6-3 decision that broke down along ideological lines, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a lower court’s ruling that two election laws in Arizona were racially discriminatory. But the case has implications far beyond Arizona: The ruling also seriously limits the power of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to block voting restrictions like those currently being passed in Republican-led states — and that could make it harder for voting-rights advocates to win similar lawsuits in the future.