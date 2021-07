Home sales for May increased in each of the five counties served by Aspire North (formerly the Traverse Area Association of Realtors, or TAAR) from the totals posted last May. The largest single pickup was in Grand Traverse County, where 134 homes sold last month for a total of $54,066,467, compared with May 2020 totals of 65 at $18,591,570. The total number of sales across the region – 267 – also more than doubled last year’s May total of 116, while the dollar volume of $111,074,623 dwarf’s last May’s $33,386,670.