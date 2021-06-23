Nashville Composer Canceled for Condemning BLM Riots Offers Insight to The Tennessee Star on Reversing Cancel Culture, Roadmap to Unity

It's a familiar story by now: somebody says something, or even hints that they might say something, that self-appointed thought police find offensive. Those hypersensitive types, who often aren't even part of the speaker's audience, then set out to intimidate third parties into cutting off funding so that the targeted speakers face financial ruin for voicing their thoughts. But this time, an up-start British TV news channel appears to be turning the table on its tormenters, converting an attempted cancelation into a marketing triumph.