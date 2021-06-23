Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt Health Foundation Seeks Applicants for Community Health Grants

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 12 days ago

This is a press release from the Humboldt Area Foundation:. Nonprofits and community groups can receive up to $10,000 for projects and programs supporting wellbeing in Humboldt County. The Humboldt Health Foundation (HHF) has put out a request for proposals for its 2021 Community Health Grant program, which provides local nonprofits and groups with funding for work that improves residents' and communities' mental or physical wellbeing in Humboldt County. The deadline to apply is Monday, August 2, at 5 p.m.

