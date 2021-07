Whether you have shot six aces or none in your golf career, the 2021 Jeff Post Memorial Hole-in-One Contest is ready for area players to give their best shot. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event, organized by the Nevada Griffons and supported by more than 40 sponsors, is back for its second year and offering a top prize of $1 million to anyone who hits a hole-in-one at the finals on Sunday.