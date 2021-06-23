2nd Vote Advisers Co-Founder and CEO Dan Gant Offers an Alternative to Corporate CEO’s Forced to Adopt Leftwing Idelogies
Live from Music Row Tuesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Grant of 2nd Vote Advisers to the studio to discuss their alternative for Fortune 500 corporations who want stay out of the politically correct ideology promoted by left-wing asset management firms.tennesseestar.com