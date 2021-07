(Minneapolis, MN) — Two Minneapolis intersections, which became the center of protests and gatherings, are now back open to traffic. Yesterday, officials began to let cars through along East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, also known as the area where George Floyd was killed. Also, the intersection of Lake Street at Girard Avenue in Uptown was opened again. That area saw closures off and on due to events related to the fatal shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. Mayor Jacob Frey said the city will continue to respect peaceful protests, but residents must be able to have reliable access through city corridors.