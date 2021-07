(OLNEY/NEWTON) As the high pressure ridge that gave us pleasant and dry weekend weather now moves off to the east, along the Ohio River Valley, the now southerly wind flow will bring in warmer and more humid air for the first half of this first full week of July 2021. With sunshine and a few clouds expected today and tomorrow, Tuesday will be the hottest day of this week, followed by a cold front moving, giving us our next rain chances Wednesday afternoon and evening, before ending by Thursday night, if not sooner. But the heat and humidity returns for the upcoming weekend with another frontal system expected to move through Saturday night into Sunday. Stay tuned for continued weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.