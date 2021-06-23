Cancel
Georgia Man Who Abused Political Prisoners Arrested for Fraudulently Obtaining U.S. Citizenship

By Chris Butler
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal authorities have arraigned a Snellville, Georgia man for allegedly lying to obtain U.S. citizenship. The defendant, Mezemr Abebe Belayneh, 65, of Snellville, allegedly concealed his involvement in the late 1970s Red Terror period in Ethiopia, where he served as a civilian interrogator at a makeshift prison. A federal grand jury indicted him last month and charged him with two counts of unlawful procurement of naturalization.

tennesseestar.com
