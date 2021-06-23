Cancel
Real Estate

Wall Street Firm Blackstone Invests $6 Billion in Single-Family Homes

Cover picture for the articleInvestment firm Blackstone Group acquired 17,000 single-family rental homes on Tuesday in a deal worth $6 billion. Blackstone, an asset management firm that focuses on alternative investments, acquired Home Partners of America (HPA) along with its 17,000 home inventory, the firm announced in a statement Tuesday. Blackstone will continue HPA’s business model of offering its tenants rent-to-own lease agreements, which allow the tenant to purchase the rental property after a certain amount of time.

