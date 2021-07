Twitter recently has unveiled its Super Follows feature that allows users with a certain number of followers to provide exclusive content for a fee. Now, Instagram is also building its own version of the ‘Super Follows’ feature that will allow creators to publish exclusive content on Stories which is likely to come with a subscription payment. It is already known that the social media giant has been busy with a series of initiatives that helps in boosting creators with quite some monetization techniques. The new ‘Exclusive Stories’ feature is discovered by reverse engineer and full-stack Android developer Alessandra Paluzzi.