‘I am quitting and I despise this job,’ a McDonald’s employee writes on the drive-thru window, sparking a debate.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘I am quitting and I despise this job,’ a McDonald’s employee writes on the drive-thru window, sparking a debate. On Monday, Great Ape Dad, a Twitter user, shared a photo of a notice hanging at his local McDonald’s drive-thru. “We are closed because I am quitting and I despise this job,” the notice reads. The tweet soon went viral, with over 180,000 likes as of now, and has since generated a heated debate.

A McDonald's worker reportedly quit their job by posting an angry sign at a local drive-thru, as the 'rage-quitting' trend continues to grow

—Great Ape Dad 💪🏿🦍 💪🏾🐵 (@GreatApeDad) June 14, 2021. A McDonald's employee reportedly resigned by posting an angry note in a local drive-thru. The worker apparently hated the job so much, they closed up shop early Saturday night. The note captures the trend of employees 'rage-quitting their jobs in a...
The Independent

Entire McDonald’s staff quit mid-shift in viral TikTok

Times are tough for hospitality staff right now, but it’s not every day a restaurant’s entire workforce throws in the towel at the same time.This is, however, allegedly what happened at one branch of McDonald’s where staff members spontaneously decided to quit.TikTok user @zoey.isback captured the moment on video, showing a handwritten note reading: “Everyone quit, we are closed.”The camera then pans around the abandoned fast food joint, as the caption reads: “When everyone quit unexpectedly at the same time.”The short clip racked up more than 10.5 million views in just two days, as fellow TikTokers voiced their support for...
FanSided

McDonald’s replacing humans with robots at the drive-thru

If you have watched the news for five minutes lately, you are no doubt well aware of the shortage of employees numerous businesses are experiencing. Help wanted signs can be seen everywhere with ads all over social media. And in some areas fast food chains such as McDonald’s are getting hit the hardest.
Daily Dot

Delivery driver’s note for customer sparks tipping debate

A delivery driver’s note on a customer’s Voodoo Doughnut order has sparked a tipping debate on TikTok. The video, shared by Dontee Prevost (@Donteeprevost), has nearly 90,000 views and many comments shaming the creator for appearing not to tip. #fy #FordMaverick #fyp #delivery #deliverydriver #wrongcustomer #doughnuts #grubhub#doordash #postmates. ♬ original...
The Heartwarming Reason This French McDonald's Was Taken Over By Employees

The building still has the roofline and the golden arches that are just as recognizable in France as they are in the U.S. But when a car pulled up to the old restaurant's drive-thru, they were surprised to learn they couldn't order a cheeseburger with a side of frites. The food inside the McDonald's building in the 14th district of Marseille isn't fast food, and it's not meant for paying customers. Shortly after employees took over this particular McDonald's location in late 2019, they converted it into a food bank (via The Washington Post).
Newsweek

Taco Bell Employee Jumps Into Kitchen Sink to Celebrate Last Day of Work

A Taco Bell employee has been filmed jumping into a kitchen sink on his last day of work, in a video watched nearly 19 million times on TikTok. The clip shows TikTok user Steven, who uses the handle @undeaddot, standing on a small stepladder next to a large sink filled to the brim with water and suds, in the kitchen of a Taco Bell restaurant in West Virginia.
Daily Dot

Video shows woman attacking McDonald’s workers after being told tri-flavored slushie was not an option

A furious Ohio woman was caught on tape repeatedly attacking McDonald’s employees over a slushie. The video, originally posted to the Facebook page of a local named Brian Allen, was filmed at a Ravenna McDonald’s location on June 14. In the three days since it was posted, the video has racked up more than 2.6 million views and has collected nearly 40,000 comments from shocked viewers.
Tyla

Bridal Shop Owner Slams Customers Who 'Fat Shame' Her Window Display

A bridal boutique owner says her shop window is being fat shamed every day, after she put a plus-sized mannequin on display. Debbie Shelley, 53, from Somerset, says passers-by regularly laugh, joke or jeer and make rude comments about the size 32 mannequin. Shockingly, Debbie even says mums regularly walk...
Daily Mail

McDonald’s is being sued for collecting customer’s voiceprint without his consent at AI-powered Chicago drive-thru

McDonald's is being sued for recording customers' biometric data at its new artificially intelligent-powered drive-thru windows without getting their consent. In court filings, Shannon Carpenter, a customer at a McDonald's in Lombard, Illinois, claims the system violates Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, by not getting his approval before using voice-recognition technology to take his order.
Daily Dot

Video: Driver allegedly almost runs over man walking dog before threatening to beat him up

After a pedestrian flipped off a driver who allegedly almost hit him and his dog, the driver threatened to beat him up and tried to claim he was the one who was threatened. The now-viral incident, recorded by the pedestrian, occurred in Washington State and was posted to Reddit by the pedestrian on Monday. The pedestrian said he and his dog were trying to cross the crosswalk at the time and that the driver failed to yield to them, almost hitting them.
Newsweek

Chick-fil-A Employee 'Exposes' Chain Restaurant's Conveyor Belt 'Secret'

TikTok viewers have been left divided after a viral video showed Chick-fil-A fans a little-known fact about how their drive-thru orders are handled. A video posted by a Chick-fil-A employee named Alex Guerrero, known as @alexg_14 on the video-sharing platform, shows how his store is able to quickly fulfill drive-thru orders with the use of an elaborate conveyor belt.