‘I am quitting and I despise this job,’ a McDonald’s employee writes on the drive-thru window, sparking a debate. On Monday, Great Ape Dad, a Twitter user, shared a photo of a notice hanging at his local McDonald’s drive-thru. “We are closed because I am quitting and I despise this job,” the notice reads. The tweet soon went viral, with over 180,000 likes as of now, and has since generated a heated debate.washingtonnewsday.com