‘I am quitting and I despise this job,’ a McDonald’s employee writes on the drive-thru window, sparking a debate.

The building still has the roofline and the golden arches that are just as recognizable in France as they are in the U.S. But when a car pulled up to the old restaurant's drive-thru, they were surprised to learn they couldn't order a cheeseburger with a side of frites. The food inside the McDonald's building in the 14th district of Marseille isn't fast food, and it's not meant for paying customers. Shortly after employees took over this particular McDonald's location in late 2019, they converted it into a food bank (via The Washington Post).