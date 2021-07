The Detroit Pistons have had a total overhaul since this time last season. Since Troy Weaver took over as general manager, he’s turned over nearly the entire roster with only Sekou Doumbouya returning from the 2019-20 squad. Now that the trading bonanza of last season is complete, there’s no reason to expect a repeat performance. Without a doubt, Weaver has a roster that looks much more like what he wanted, and the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft is coming in just a few short weeks.