Ishan Pandey: Hi Jonathan, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Coin.Space?. Jonathan Speigner: CoinSpace was created out of necessity in 2015, I was not able to find a multi-currency wallet that was simple to use for beginners. I had so many people asking me about bitcoin and how to get started. Nothing much had changed since 2013 as far as it being a pretty technical process to get into Crypto and so I decided to change that. Today 25M+ wallets later I am very happy to have made getting started with buying and securely holding crypto.