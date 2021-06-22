Lifeline Animal Project Shelters Reaches Full Capacity For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic
For the first time in over a year, LifeLine Animal Project's Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services shelters are full. In the span of just one week (June 10 -16) more than 400 animals arrived at Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services. As a result, the organization is putting out an emergency plea to find homes for 250 pets in five days and offering fee-waived adoptions on all pets from Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27. All adopted pets will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, a $300+ value, at no additional cost.fultoncountyga.gov