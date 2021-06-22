Cancel
Lifeline Animal Project Shelters Reaches Full Capacity For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifeline Animal Project Shelters Reaches Full Capacity For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic. Organization Issues Emergency Plea and Offers Free Adoptions. For the first time in over a year, LifeLine Animal Project’s Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services shelters are full. In the span of just one week (June 10 -16) more than 400 animals arrived at Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services. As a result, the organization is putting out an emergency plea to find homes for 250 pets in five days and offering fee-waived adoptions on all pets from Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27. All adopted pets will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, a $300+ value, at no additional cost.

