Public Safety

Thompson: The urgency of gun violence prevention

By Congressman Mike Thompson
Lake County News
 12 days ago

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, a chance to remember the lives lost to gun violence and the families and communities impacted by these tragedies. It is also a reminder that gun violence continues to be an alarming threat to the health and safety of our communities. As the chairman...

lakeconews.com
State
California State
#Firearms#Health And Safety#H R 8#House#Contra Costa Lake
Congress
Congress
Public Safety
Public Safety
Politics
Politics
Senate
Senate
Public Safety
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Gun Violence

Fueled in part by the pandemic and national unrest in the wake of incidents of police brutality, gun sales hit an all-time high in the United States in 2020 — a trend that shows no sign of slowing so far in 2021. Gun control advocates are concerned that the growing number of firearms in circulation, […]
Public Safety

Guest Opinion: The impact of gun violence on children

In 2017, when Tyshaun McPhatter of Washington, D.C., was 7 years old, his father was shot and killed. Afterward, Tyshaun struggled with grief and had difficulty concentrating in school. His anger would occasionally ignite in outbursts. John Woodrow Cox, a reporter for The Washington Post, wrote an article about Tyshaun,...
California Stateeastcountymagazine.org

California gun violence

GUN SALES UP IN 2020: CA ATTORNEY GENERAL CALLS ON CALIFORNIANS TO USE RED FLAG LAWS. With the increase in firearms across the state, Attorney General Bonta partnered with the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence to call on Californians to utilize the state’s red flag laws-- Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVROs) and Domestic Violence Restraining Orders (DVROs). These can help local law enforcement temporarily recover firearms or prevent purchase of firearms by individuals who have shown a probability to commit violence.
Public Safety

Regarding gun violence

I wrote this letter to our Senator Todd Young and I thought your readers might like to see it. According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit corporation to provide accurate information, in 2019 there were more than 15,400 deaths by guns, not including suicides, and there were 417 mass shootings with four or more victims.
Newton, MAWicked Local

Opinion: Newton gun violence prevention advocates urge city keep zoning, not ban firearms dealers

On June 2, 2021 the City Council responded to an overwhelming public outcry and passed strong and effective zoning to regulate firearms dealers in our city. This legislation, strategically crafted with the help of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence —a leader in the fight against the gun lobby — both protects Newton from new gun stores and has the ability to withstand a legal challenge.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

City Council approves historic investment in gun violence prevention funding

City Council passed a $5.2 billion fiscal year 2022 budget on Thursday that includes $155 million for gun violence prevention. The gun violence prevention funding includes $49 million for community organizations and $20 million in healing, prevention, safe haven and community empowerment initiatives. “As significant as this investment is we...
Oklahoma State
24/7 Wall St.

How Gun Violence in Oklahoma Compares to Other States

Fueled in part by the pandemic and national unrest in the wake of incidents of police brutality, gun sales hit an all-time high in the United States in 2020 — a trend that shows no sign of slowing in 2021. Gun control advocates are concerned that the growing number of firearms in circulation, many of […]
Chicago, ILthetrace.org

Chicago Reforms the Mayor’s Violence Prevention Body

NEW from THE TRACE: Chicago expands violence reduction committee’s membership, increases transparency. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Violence Prevention Planning Committee has added new members, and, starting with today’s meeting, will no longer operate behind closed doors. Agenda and attendance records shared with The Trace show that since March, Lightfoot’s office has expanded the committee from 60 to more than 100 organizations. The expansion includes more community-based and Latino groups. “That’s a good thing, [and] should’ve happened from the beginning,” said Lance Williams, a professor at Northeastern Illinois University who was upset that community groups were left off of the original committee. “I’m cautiously optimistic and just hoping that it’s not like a dog and pony show to not appear to be non-transparent,” he tells Lakeidra Chavis in a follow-up to her original report.
Public Safety

Ken Plum: Gun violence epidemic

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Three people were shot to death in Herndon last week — a mother and her two children, in an incident the police termed “horrific.” The shootings will not make the list of mass murders as the official definition of a mass murder is four people or more. Over the past several weeks there have been murders of one and two people in Reston in different incidents but not reaching the threshold to be termed a mass murder. Mass or not, it is too many. The number also affects the media coverage. A murder here and there has unfortunately become so commonplace that it makes the back page of print media and barely a mention in broadcast media. The fear is that we are becoming immune to what is happening in our communities, and while we are by no means accepting of what is happening there seems to be less outrage unless a large number of people have been killed or wounded.
Citizen Online

Letter: Gun violence is not a political issue

Gun violence is an issue that gets lost in political rhetoric. We often forget that every shooting means dead and injured human beings. Instead of speaking to the need to stop the death, the trauma, and the wounded bodies, we instead engage in a circular debate that ends in forgotten tragedies. It is a debate that is a tragedy of its own. It is a debate that emerges from a dangerous and deadly lie. The lie is a suggestion that there is no middle ground on this issue, that we cannot have meaningful discussion. It is a lie that tells us one side wants to take all of your guns away and the other is a violent, crazed bunch of ammo addicts. The spectrum between is lost in a political structure that has no room for subtlety anymore. The same extremes that brought our democratic systems to a screeching halt have a body count. The price of believing the lie is high and paid in suffering.
Herndon, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Commentary: Gun Violence Epidemic

Three people were shot to death in Herndon last week—a mother and her two children, in an incident the police termed “horrific.” The shootings will not make the list of mass murders as the official definition of a mass murder is four people or more. Over the past several weeks there have been murders of one and two people in Reston in different incidents but not reaching the threshold to be termed a mass murder. Mass or not, it is too many. The number also affects the media coverage. A murder here and there has unfortunately become so commonplace that it makes the back page of print media and barely a mention in broadcast media. The fear is that we are becoming immune to what is happening in our communities, and while we are by no means accepting of what is happening there seems to be less outrage unless a large number of people have been killed or wounded.
Hartford, CTKTVZ

RAW: CT: GOV LAMONT ADDRESSES GUN VIOLENCE

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — The governor addressed a rise in gun violence during a news conference on Monday morning. It has been a difficult year for many cities in Connecticut and around the country. Violence has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamont and other officials talked about it in Hartford.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Sly Anti-Gun Violence Ads

Change the Ref, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about mass shootings, subtly involved former NRA president David Keene in an anti-gun violence advertisement. On recommendation from Change the Ref, the prominent gun rights activist alongside another gun advocate, John Lott, gave a speech about the importance of the Second Amendment and the issues with universal background checks to what they thought was a class graduating from high school. Instead, the 3,000 empty chairs that faced the speakers during the speech represented the 3,044 student victims of gun violence from that year.