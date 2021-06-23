Thompson: The urgency of gun violence prevention

NEW from THE TRACE: Chicago expands violence reduction committee’s membership, increases transparency. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Violence Prevention Planning Committee has added new members, and, starting with today’s meeting, will no longer operate behind closed doors. Agenda and attendance records shared with The Trace show that since March, Lightfoot’s office has expanded the committee from 60 to more than 100 organizations. The expansion includes more community-based and Latino groups. “That’s a good thing, [and] should’ve happened from the beginning,” said Lance Williams, a professor at Northeastern Illinois University who was upset that community groups were left off of the original committee. “I’m cautiously optimistic and just hoping that it’s not like a dog and pony show to not appear to be non-transparent,” he tells Lakeidra Chavis in a follow-up to her original report.