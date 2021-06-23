Janice Wienke

URBANA — Janice Faye (Magers) Wienke, 79, of Urbana, formerly of Homer, passed away at 1:55 a.m. Monday (June 21, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 390 County Road 2400 East, Broadlands, with the Rev. John Sharp officiating. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church starting at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.