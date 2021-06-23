‘It's Heartbreaking': Teammates Mourn High School Football Player Who Drowned in Lake Havasu

On June 16, a head-on motor vehicle collision on Sellers Avenue between Delta and Sunset roads claimed the life of 16-year-old Matías Rogers, a phenomenal student and accomplished track and cross-country athlete. The news shocked the community, as Rogers’ personality and friendliness had touched the hearts of many. According to the California Highway Patrol press release, the young man was proclaimed deceased at the scene. The two other individuals involved in the accident were quickly transported to John Muir with critical injuries. News of the death of Rogers greatly impacted the lives of an innumerable amount of people. Outside of his family, Rogers had a positive impact on the lives of his coach, teammates, and educators that had him in their classes.