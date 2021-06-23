Cancel
MIPI Alliance Releases Enhanced I3C Host Controller Interface

 13 days ago

The new MIPI I3C Host Controller Interface (MIPI I3C HCI℠ ) v1.1 specification was recently released to MIPI Alliance members as well as nonmembers, with new functionality that facilitates broader use of the MIPI I3C® interface and helps developers and the open source community integrate the latest I3C-based peripheral components into their designs.

