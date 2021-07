It’s no secret that Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have allegedly feuded on set, to the media, and on personal social media channels throughout the production of several Fast and Furious movies. Whether or not their verbal dustups and overall “feud” is just a clever marketing ploy to generate more interest in the series remains to be seen. But regardless of its validity, it’s hard to deny its entertainment. The Rock has previously referred to Diesel as a “candy ass” on Instagram and Diesel, who serves as co-producer of the franchise, has made passing references to their beef in the past. Two badass Hollywood leading men butting heads as they share the screen? Universal definitely knows how to sell a picture.