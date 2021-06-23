ATWOOD — Robert “Scott” Taylor, 68, of Atwood passed away Friday (June 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Scott was born on Sept. 17, 1952, in Danville, to parents Virgil and Lena (Burrus) Taylor. He married his wife, Brenda (Garner), on Dec. 20, 1971, in Decatur. Scott was a longtime Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears fan. In his free time, Scott loved fishing, bowling and playing softball. Scott retired from the Champaign school district, where he worked in the custodial department for eight years.