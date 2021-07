The American League and National League rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game are official. While the results of the first Starters Election format already were revealed earlier in the week, the reserves and pitchers for the July 13 game at Colorado’s Coors Field were unveiled live on ESPN on Sunday evening. There were 47 additional spots to fill -- 24 in the NL and 23 in the AL -- with 33 of those selections made via the player ballot and the rest by the Commissioner’s Office.