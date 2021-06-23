Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Apple Daily: Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper says last edition will be Thursday due to safety concerns

By Rituparna Chatterjee and Stuti Mishra
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHXiF_0ack1szX00

In a major blow to press freedom, Apple Daily , Hong Kong ’s largest and last pro- democracy newspaper, says it will print its final edition on Thursday after a series of arrests and an asset freeze, according to a statement from the media house.

The paper’s management said that “in view of staff members’ safety”, it had decided “to cease operation immediately after midnight” – making Thursday’s publication the final printed edition.

“Thank you to all readers, subscribers, and clients and Hong Kongers for 26 years of immense love and support. Here we say goodbye, take care of yourselves,” Apple Daily said in an online article.

The newspaper had come under fire from authorities over its coverage, with charges slapped on editors and the owners of the company. The newsroom has been raided and its assets frozen under a controversial national security law imposed last year.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police also arrested a columnist of the newspaper on “suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces,” the CNA news channel quoted Hong Kong broadcaster TVB as saying.

The name of the 55-year-old man was not revealed by the police. However, TVB identified that the columnist used to be published in the paper under the pen name of Li Ping.

TVB also said, quoting a senior executive at Next Digital – which publishes Apple Daily – that along with the columnist, a reporter was also arrested. However, no details about their identity or charges were shared.

Reacting to the news of Apple Daily ’s closure on Wednesday, the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab labelled it “a chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong”.

“It is crystal clear that the powers under the national security law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent, rather than keep public order,” he wrote in a statement.

“The Chinese government undertook to protect press freedom and freedom of speech in Hong Kong under the UK-Sino Joint Declaration. It must keep its promises, and stand by the commitments it freely assumed,” he further said.

The closure comes after a series of arrests of editors and executives of the paper, as the company’s assets were also frozen as part of the ongoing crackdown.

Around 500 police officers raided the Apple Daily’s newsroom on Thursday last week and arrested five people , including chief editor Ryan Law and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, who have been charged under the national security law for an alleged “collusion with a foreign country” and their bails were denied on Saturday.

Rights groups, including the UN spokesperson for human rights, media organisations and several countries have criticised these raids, raising alarm over fears of media freedom in one of the most prominent financial capitals of the world where multiple international media organisations have their bureaus.

The police have made around 30 articles published by the newspaper as the basis of these charges under the controversial national security law. After a year of unrest in the former British colony, this is the first time editorial coverage has been used to frame charges against a media organisation.

Beijing firmly opposed Washington’s meddling in the internal affairs of the nation and Hong Kong, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam , responding to US condemnation of the raid on the company’s offices last week, said it is attempting to “beautify acts” that undermine national security.

“Don’t try to underplay the significance of breaching the national security law, and don’t try to beautify these acts of endangering national security, which the foreign governments have taken so, so much to their heart,” she said at her weekly press conference.

Several media organisations reported that an Apple Daily reporter present in the conference was not given a chance to ask questions. However, at the end of the session, he shouted: “You said the national security law only affected a small number of people. But more than 800 people from my company were forced to lose our jobs. Can you respond, Mrs Lam?”

Before the expected decision of the end of the popular 26-year-old tabloid was announced, the company declared on Sunday that the freezing of its assets had left it with cash for “a few weeks” for normal operations.

Chinese media has also intensified its attacks against billionaire founder Jimmy Lai after the raids. Several state-controlled newspapers published illustrations portraying him as a “dog-like animal” and a shoe-shiner doing the bidding of the United States.

A 24-page pull-out section published by the Wen Wei Po newspaper on Wednesday features a picture of Mr Lai on the front page with the headline: “Crime – Record of Awful Behaviour of China Traitor Lai at Poisonous Apple.”

Mr Lai is in jail on charges of illegal assembly stemming from pro-democracy protests last year.

The company has also been battered by a series of resignations following the freezing of funds, as its strength was reduced to almost half during a year-long tussle with the authorities. According to the South China Morning Post , only about 20 employees have been left in the print section of the company, who vowed to stay working till the last edition of the paper goes out on 24 June.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

163K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Democracy#Hong Kong Police#Cna News Channel#Tvb#Next Digital#Chinese#The Apple Daily#Un#British#Foreign Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
ChinaVoice of America

Hong Kong Reels After One Year of National Security Law Imposed by China

BANGKOK - As China exuberantly celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, the mood and atmosphere for many in Hong Kong was different, as the territory marked the one-year anniversary of a controversial national security law critics say has significantly curtailed democratic freedoms. Ted Hui, a...
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Hong Kong's No. 2 official says security law allows freedoms

HONG KONG — (AP) — Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing and said Thursday it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee said the...
Chinabuffalonynews.net

4 Nordic newspapers slam China on front-page

Copenhagen [Denmark], July 1 (ANI): Four leading newspapers from the Nordic countries marked the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party's founding by publishing a full-front page editorial criticising China's violation of press freedom in Hong Kong. In an open letter addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the newspapers said: "Enough...
AdvocacyVoice of America

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist Arrested Again

BANGKOK - A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and human rights lawyer was arrested for the second time in less than a month Wednesday, marking the city's first year under the national security law. Chow Hang Tung, a vice chair for the nonprofit Hong Kong Alliance, was arrested for inciting illegal...
Indiasandiegouniontribune.com

Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

HONG KONG — Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. Its vistas of skyscrapers and sea framed by dragon-backed emerald peaks are as stunning as ever. But a year after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on the former British colony, the civil liberties that raised hopes for more democracy among many of its 7 million people are fading.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete “reunification” with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts...
Military19fortyfive.com

Why China Fears The U.S. Military So Much (And How it Plans to Beat It In a War)

In 1991, Chinese military officers watched as the United States dismantled the Iraqi Army, a force with more battle experience and somewhat greater technical sophistication than the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Americans won with casualties that were trivial by historical standards. This led to some soul searching. The PLA...
MilitaryPosted by
Reason.com

An Afghan Engineer Who Served the U.S. Military Had His Visa Denied Because the State Department Can't Reverify His Kidnapped Supervisor's Support

Abdul served the U.S. military as a civil engineer for nearly a decade in his native Afghanistan. His years of faithful service drew the attention and scorn of insurgents. When gunmen arrived at his doorstep and ambushed him, he fled with his wife and four children to India, where they received temporary protection. There, he was faced with an impossible decision: stay illegally with no authorization to work, return to near-certain peril in Afghanistan, or look for a new home elsewhere.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Chinese Navy’s Worst Nightmare: A Submarine Crew Suffocated to Death

On April 25, 2003, the crew of a Chinese fishing boat noticed a strange sight—a periscope drifting listlessly above the surface of the water. The fishermen notified the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) which promptly dispatched two vessels to investigate. At first, the PLAN believed the contact to be an...