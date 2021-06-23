Jenn Harley Losing Business Deals Over Domestic Violence Arrest
Jenn Harley's side hustles on Instagram are evaporating faster than her neighbors can call 911 on her ... and it all stems from her domestic violence arrest. A rep for Bellesa -- a sex toy and porn company that caters to women -- tells TMZ ... the company's cutting all ties with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-GF, saying it's appalled by the news she allegedly pointed a gun at her new BF, dropped the n-word and threatened to kill him.www.tmz.com