Jenn Harley Losing Business Deals Over Domestic Violence Arrest

Monday night, Cottonwood Police responded to a home in the 100-block of South 14-th street for a domestic violence incident. Officials say one of the children reported that their mother was being physically abused by their father. Contact was made with the mother who told officials everything was ok. Once she was alone with police, she stated 32-year old Silvestre Castro-Garcia of Cottonwood struck her and had a gun. He also made comments that he had enough bullets for each of them, referring to her and the kids. Castro-Garcia barricaded himself in the house and refused to leave. The Verde Valley SWAT team responded and talked Castro-Garcia out of the house. Officers later located a handgun along with ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.