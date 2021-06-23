Cancel
Celebrities

'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Suffers Miscarriage

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Gorilla Glue Girl" says she suffered a miscarriage 3 months into her pregnancy ... and she's not sure, at this point, she'll try to have another baby with her fiancé. Tessica Brown tells TMZ ... she suffered the miscarriage last month, rushing to the emergency room after being unable to sleep due to a terrible pain in her stomach.

