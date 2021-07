Metadium is a growing cryptocurrency project that has surged in value. We explain where to buy META coin quickly, easily and affordably. This article uncovers and analyses one of the most actively discussed cryptocurrency projects this week: Metadium (META). Since the META price peaked back in early April, the coin has slowly been bleeding away now. However, in recent weeks, it has re-established its sharp upwards price trend and some speculators are suggesting this may just be the beginning for the coin.