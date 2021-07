Heading into the series against the Rays last weekend, a split felt like the best-case scenario, but somehow, the Mariners were able to grind out a four-game sweep of one of the best teams in the American League. Credit to the bullpen for keeping all four games close enough to win; the relief corps threw 17 innings in that series and allowed six runs, five of which came in Thursday’s unplanned bullpen day. An off day after such a dramatic and uplifting series is kind of a let down, but the team really needed it. They’ve played the most games of any team in the AL so far.