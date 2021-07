Justice Craig Doran announced Friday he is stepping down from his role as administrative judge of the Seventh Judicial District. In a statement, Doran wrote a photograph taken of him when he at a Halloween party in 1988 in which he appears as a well-known public figure of color has been circulated. The Canandaigua native said he was deeply sorry for his decision to appear in this manner and assured that this event 33 years ago in no way reflects his beliefs and principles.