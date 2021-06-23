Cancel
Orland, CA

Orland Art Center to host special presentation

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 12 days ago
Sculptor Gerald Farren will give a presentation at the Orland Art Center Gallery on July 2.  Courtesy photo

The Orland Art Center Gallery will host its first Friday of the month event, which will be a special presentation, “The Process: Creating a Bronze,” on July 2.

Sculptor Gerald Farren is also a teacher, adept at explaining processes like creating a bronze, according to an event announcement.

Raised in an old mission town, Farren developed an interest in the history of Native American culture which led to excursions to museums and visits with tribal elders to learn about their folklore, reflected in his artwork.

Using physical examples, Farren will take participants through each step in a bronze’s creation, according to the announcement. He begins with the original clay, then on to the formation of the mold, then continues to the casting and the final patina process.

The July 2 presentation will start at 7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland.

For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.

Glenn County Transcript

Glenn County Transcript

