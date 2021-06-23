Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Britain's FM meets with Cambodian officials for trade talks

By DAVID RISING - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 12 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat was meeting with his Cambodian counterpart as he pushed for closer economic relations to Southeast Asia, part of the country’s new focus on the region. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met Tuesday with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, in Phnom Penh in the first visit of a foreign secretary to Cambodia since the British Embassy was reopened 30 years ago. Cambodia is set to take over the rotating annual chairmanship next year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, and Raab’s office said he would make the case for Britain to attain “dialogue partnership” with the 10-nation economic union, the closest relationship for non-member countries.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambodian#Britain#Southeast Asia#Ap#The British Embassy#Asean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
PetsPosted by
Vice

Thanks to Cambodia’s PM, a Chinese Businessman Got His Pet Lion Back

A pet lion that was seized from a luxurious villa last week is being returned to its owner — with support from Cambodia’s strongman prime minister Hun Sen. In what would normally be an unusual intervention for a head of state, Hun Sen wrote on his official Facebook page that he raised the issue with the agriculture minister.
Healthwcn247.com

Malaysia to reopen Parliament July 26 after royal pressure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says Parliament will resume July 26, caving into pressure from the king to lift the legislature's suspension under a coronavirus emergency imposed in January. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin obtained royal assent in January to declare an emergency until Aug. 1 to curb a spike in coronavirus cases, but critics slammed it as a ruse to help him stay in power amid challenges to his leadership from both the opposition and within his coalition. The emergency suspends Parliament but includes no other measures. Muhyiddin earlier predicted Parliament could reopen by September at the earliest but the country's king insisted it should resume as soon as possible.
Politicswcn247.com

France, Germany, China push to revive Iran nuclear talks

PARIS (AP) — The French presidency said President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed there is “a window of opportunity” now for talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. A French top official said the three leaders, who spoke via videoconference on Monday, agreed on the need to move negotiations forward in order to get a deal “as soon as possible” and avoid the risk of nuclear proliferation. During six rounds of talks in Vienna, the six countries that remain parties to the agreement -- Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran -- have been trying to resolve issues on how the United States can rejoin and Iran can return to compliance.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi holds video conference with French, German leaders

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid strained ties with European Union (EU). According to Global Times, the leaders of France and Germany expressed their support behind an EU-China investment agreement,...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US 'Looks Forward' to Trade Talks with Taiwan Amid China's Objection

The United States said it looks forward to this week's trade talks with Taiwan as the two economies continue to strengthen bilateral trade ties, despite China's objection. After a five-year pause, the U.S. and Taiwan will resume talks under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) council meeting Wednesday. "Taiwan...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Singapore and Britain launch talks on digital trade deal

London — Singapore and Britain have started negotiating a "digital economy" agreement, both trade ministries announced on Monday. Describing the proposed deal as the first of its kind between an Asian country and a European counterpart, Singapore Trade Minister S Iswaran said it "will build on the momentum of the UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement," a broader arrangement signed late last year.
WorldWNCY

Britain will not demand climate talks delegates be vaccinated against COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will not require delegates attending November’s international climate conference in Glasgow to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, an official responsible for organising the event said on Wednesday. Britain will strongly recommend that delegates are vaccinated but it will not be a mandatory requirement, Rosalyn Eales, Chief...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Britain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal

“Britain will begin negotiations on Tuesday to join a trans-Pacific trade deal that it sees as crucial to its post-Brexit pivot away from Europe and towards geographically more distant but faster-growing economies,” said Reuters during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The deal becomes crucial for the UK as the partnership,...
Foreign PolicyWest Central Tribune

US, EU and Britain slap sanctions on Belarus officials and companies

LUXERMBOURG/WASHINGON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States, the European Union and Britain imposed sweeping sanctions on Belarusian entities and officials on Monday and called on Minsk "to end its repressive practices against its own people." The allies together with Canada also told the administration of President Alexander Lukashenko to...
WorldThe Poultry Site

RSPCA urges UK to act as the EU moves to phase out farm cages

The RSPCA has called on the UK and Welsh Governments to follow suit as the European Commission makes the “incredible” pledge to propose phasing out cage systems for a variety of farmed animals. The Commission announced their response to the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) ‘End the Cage Age’ on 30...
EconomyTelegraph

The mystery of disappearing imports from the EU

Jin Talog organic gin, brewed in a corner of Carmarthenshire, may be proudly Welsh, but it relies on products from all over Europe. Co-founder David Thomas describes how he and business partner Anthony turned to the Continent in their search to create a premium drink: corks from Italy, bottles from France, occasional botanicals from Austria. “Some of these things are really hard or impossible to find in the UK,” he says. “We cannot source them from anywhere else.”
Advocacywcn247.com

Malaysia pledges to tackle forced labor after US downgrade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has pledged to take steps to eliminate forced labor after it was downgraded by the U.S. to the worst level in an annual report on human trafficking. The government says it is taking the downgrade seriously and has ramped up efforts to battle human trafficking, including increased prosecution for companies involved in forced labor. In the U.S. State Department report, Malaysia joined more than a dozen nations in “Tier 3” for failing to meet minimal standards to eliminate trafficking. Some Malaysian rubber glove makers and palm oil plantations have come under scrutiny over allegations of using forced labor. The U.S. has banned products from the world’s largest glove maker, Top Glove, as well as two Malaysian plantation giants.
Technologywcn247.com

EXPLAINER: Why China is investigating tech firms like Didi

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have clamped down on the country's largest ride-hailing app, Didi Global Inc., days after its shares began trading in New York. Authorities told Didi to stop new registrations and ordered its app removed from China’s app stores pending a cybersecurity review. The government said it was acting to prevent security risks and protect the public interest. Didi is the latest company to face intensified scrutiny in a crackdown on some of China’s biggest technology giants. But it is not alone. Probes into several other tech companies with shares traded in the U.S. were announced on Monday.