Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK open to any company interested in Channel 4, minister says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The British government said it was open to any expression of interest in Channel 4, the publicly-owned but advert-funded broadcaster that has a remit to produce distinctive programming.

“We will be interested to hear from anybody who expresses interest,” Media Minister John Whittingdale told LBC radio on Wednesday when asked if a foreign company could buy the broadcaster.

The government on Wednesday launched a consultation on selling Channel 4. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Open#Channel 4#British#Lbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Public Healthwtvbam.com

Britain’s COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reported 27,334 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between June 29 and July 5 stood at just over 53% compared with the previous seven days. A further nine people were reported as having died within 28 days...
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity company. Apollo Global Management said on Monday it was considering a. possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons. which on Saturday agreed a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover with another group. Apollo said no approach has been made to the board...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Britain’s JD Sports transfers ownership of DTLR Villa to unit in U.S. push

(Reuters) – JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it had transferred the ownership of Baltimore-based retailer DTLR Villa to its U.S. unit to align all its businesses in the country under one entity. JD, Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer, bought DTLR in February for $495 million. DTLR sells mostly athletic footwear...
Public Healthktwb.com

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON (Reuters) – British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. “Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson: don't get 'demob happy' yet

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in England on July 19 did not mean people should get demob happy, and warned that a new vaccine-busting variant could mean new measures were needed in the future. “I didn’t want...
Public Healthwhtc.com

England eyes freedom: PM Johnson to set out lockdown easing

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for the final step of easing COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, including guidance on social distancing, face coverings and working from home. After imposing the most onerous restrictions in Britain’s peacetime history to battle the novel coronavirus,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Respect financial watchdog independence, UK lawmakers tell ministry

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry should avoid crimping the independence of financial regulators by overloading them with requests for post-Brexit rule amendments, UK lawmakers said on Tuesday. Having fully left the European Union at the end of December, Britain can now write its own financial rules as it seeks...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
U.K.The Guardian

What are the checks and balances governing UK ministers?

As the fallout from the Matt Hancock affair continues, questions have been raised about the UK’s system of checks and balances on ministerial behaviour. There is a range of bodies inside and outside government that can scrutinise the actions of ministers – but all too often they can be circumvented by a prime minister with a comfortable majority.
Public HealthLockhaven Express

UK government accused of hypocrisy as health minister quits

LONDON — Britain’s health secretary has resigned after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office — breaking the same coronavirus social distancing rules he imposed on the nation. While Matt Hancock was swiftly replaced, the scandal was another blow to Prime Minister Boris...