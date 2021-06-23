Cancel
Science

Nikita Sardesai #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 12 days ago

Nikita Sardesai is a professional systems engineer working on modelling and simulations, Via Created digital. Long before a rocket can be launched into space, the proposed mission must be put through a series of complex models and simulations to ensure its success — and safety. Systems engineer Nikita Sardesai helps make this happen.

blog.adafruit.com
Agriculture

From the Top’s Juneteenth Special

Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Agriculture

Stereo VU Meter

In this project, i will show you how to make a simple & easy Vu Meter or Audio Meter using LM3915. A VU meter is also an audio Visualizer that has a group of LEDs as dot or Bar display. VU meters are basically used with the Amplifiers and audio systems to analyze and display the audio spectrum. The LED dot or bar display lights up LEDs-high to low showing the level of the pitch with matching the pattern of bass going high or low. Here in this article, I am going to discuss a VU meter Circuit using the LM3915 IC.
Agriculture

Synthetic Biology Circuits Respond Within Seconds

MIT engineers design a synthetic biology circuit to perform novel functions at faster times. Once sorbitol is detected, the cell stores a memory of the exposure, in the form of a fluorescent protein localized in the nucleus. This memory is also passed on to future cell generations. The circuit can also be reset by exposing it to a different molecule, in this case, a chemical called isopentenyl adenine.
Agriculture

Learn How to Make Your Workplace Equitable for Trans People

Although NPR published this piece in 2020, privilege should always be working toward equitable workplaces:. Even if employers and coworkers genuinely want to be inclusive, they often aren’t sure where to start. Here are four ways that you can make your workplace — digital or otherwise — more welcoming and equitable for trans people.
Animals

Bird Sound Classifier on the Edge

I feel like birders are really having a moment, which is why we love this wonderful project from Errol Joshua, Mahesh Nayak, Ajith K J, and Supriya Nickam up on Hackster.io. The project attempts to recognize different bird calls by continuously listening to the audio using Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense.
Astronomy

A Tiny but Massive White Dwarf

A white dwarf is what’s left over after a star like the Sun dies. Right now the Sun is happily fusing hydrogen into helium in its core, providing it with the energy we receive as well as the pressure it needs to support the octillion or so tons of material in its outer layers pressing down on the core.
Astronomy

Rare Collision of Black Hole and Neutron Star

The gravitational waves from both collisions were detected by the National Science Foundation’s Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the United States, and by Virgo in Italy. The events are named GW200105 and GW200115, for the date when each gravitational wave was observed. Both signals represent the final moments as a black hole and a neutron star spiraled in and merged together. For GW200105, the black hole is estimated to be about 9 times the mass of the sun, with a companion neutron star of about 1.9 solar masses. The the two objects are estimated to have merged around 900 million years ago. GW200115 is the product of a 6-solar-mass black hole, which collided with a neutron star about 1.5 times the mass of our sun, around 1 billion years ago. In both events, the black holes were large enough that they likely devoured their neutron stars completely, leaving very little to no light in their aftermath.
Astronomy

NASA Captures Huge Solar Eruption on Film

Solar Orbiter, built in the United Kingdom, has captured its first images of powerful eruptions from the sun. Here’s more from Science Focus:. These events, known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are eruptions near the Sun’s surface that blast out into the Solar System. “Coronal mass ejections can cause geomagnetic...
Aerospace & Defense

Vinita Marwaha Madill @INWED1919 #INWED21

Vinita Marwaha Madill is a spacesuit designer and engineer. She explains how encouragement and representation helped guide her career. When I saw pictures of astronauts in my library books when I was five years old, I was immediately hooked on all things space. My parents and teachers encouraged this fascination by encouraging me to tinker with things and to learn about technology. My dad even helped me to take apart the TV!
Coding & Programming

30 times Faster Python Function Execution in a Few Lines of Code

Python is a popular programming language and the most preferred among the data science community. Python is primarily slow compared to other popular programming languages because of its dynamic nature and versatility. Python code is interpreted at runtime instead of being compiled to native code at compile time. Execution time...
Physics

Mathematicians Prove a 2D Version of Quantum Gravity Works

Alexander Polyakov, a theoretical physicist now at Princeton University, caught a glimpse of the future of quantum theory in 1981. A range of mysteries, from the wiggling of strings to the binding of quarks into protons, demanded a new mathematical tool whose silhouette he could just make out. “There are...
Software
HackerNoon

Using Travis CI to host an Angular App on GitHub Pages

IDE (e.g. Visual Studio Code) 1. Let's create the account. Access the site https://github.com/ and click on the button Sign up. 2. Fill in the fields Username, Email address, Password, click on the button Verify to solve the challenge and click on the button Create account. 3. Let's generate the...
Electronics

Smart Skeleton Project

🎶Hip Bones connected to the🎶…whats it now? This open source skeleton is a teaching tool for students learning anatomy. John Pattillo published the project and shared it with us. I teach human anatomy and physiology. I recently published. an educational project in Advances in Physiology Education. The “Smart. Skeleton” uses...
Software

E2E Deep Learning: Serverless Image Classification

Build an end-to-end deep learning model to classify real-world images using TensorFlow, Docker, AWS Lambda and API Gateway. In the data science life cycle, deployment is the stage where we can finally put our AI model into practice. Hence, after we build and evaluate the model, we need to deploy it as a solution that helps businesses solve real-world problems. Only from doing this, we can gain feedback from users or stakeholders to refine the model and assess it for performance and impact. In other words, the skill to manage an end-to-end data science project is a must for any data scientist out there.
Computers

FINAL WORD: Compatibility

We had an email this month from a reader who had an original Raspberry Pi Model B, and was wondering if he could still use it. You can read more about it on our letters pages (92-93), but the short answer is: yes!. Discover how to solve Raspberry Pi boot...