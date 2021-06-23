Cancel
Magnum-size Prosecco back on shelves in Lidl in bumper treat for fizz fans

By Brett Gibbons
kentlive.news
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow-cost supermarket Lidl is bringing back a massive treat for fans of fizz with the return of its Allini Prosecco Spumante Magnum. The double-sized bottle is priced at just £12.99 and holds a litre and a half of the Italian bubbly. It will be on sale from Thursday (June 24).

www.kentlive.news
