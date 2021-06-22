Harris Ranch family seeking to trade Barber Valley land for SW Boise’s Murgoitio park site

The Harris Ranch Limited Partnership is the development group hoping to swap land with the City of Boise to develop the long dormant Murgoitio park site in Southwest Boise. On Tuesday, BoiseDev obtained a news release from Atlas Strategic Communications on behalf of the Harris Ranch Limited Partnership, revealing the development group’s proposal for the land swap. The Harris Ranch Limited Partnership, owned by the Harris family, is the owner of Harris Ranch in Boise’s Barber Valley.